By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 The head of Europe's food
safety watchdog has written to a group of nearly 100 senior
scientists strongly rejecting their criticisms in a row about
the safety of weed-killer ingredient glyphosate.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which advises
European Union policymakers, issued an opinion in November that
glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer.
That was at odds with a view from the World Health
Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer
(IARC), sparked outrage among environmental campaigners and
divided the scientific community.
The IARC said in March that glyphosate is "probably
carcinogenic to humans" while environmental groups have been
calling for a ban on glyphosate.
Ninety-six academics from around the world signed an open
letter to European Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis,
dated Nov. 27, urging EU authorities to ignore the European
watchdogs's opinion.
"We urge you and the European Commission to disregard the
flawed EFSA finding on glyphosate in your formulation of
glyphosate health and environmental policy for Europe," the
letter said.
It was written by Christopher Portier from the U.S.-based
non-governmental organisation the Environmental Defense Fund.
Portier was also a specialist consulted during the IARC's
research on glyphosate.
The letter called for "a transparent, open and credible
review of the scientific literature".
EFSA's opinion could lead the 28-member European Union to
renew approval for glyphosate, which was brought into use by
Monsanto in the 1970s and is used in its top-selling
product Roundup and many other herbicides around the world.
In a reply to Portier dated Jan. 13, EFSA Executive Director
Bernhard Url described glyphosate as "a keenly debated issue".
"I strongly disagree with your contention that EFSA has not
applied open and objective criteria to its assessment," Url
wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters.
Url said representatives of EFSA and the IARC would meet
early this year to clarify differences of view between the two
bodies and that the IARC evaluations "represent a first step".
EU sources said the meeting would probably take place in
Brussels in mid-February.
EFSA, based in Parma, Italy, also noted its reply was to
Portier and the scientists who signed the letter, not the IARC.
"We should not compare this first screening assessment with
the more comprehensive hazard assessment done by authorities
such as EFSA, which are designed to support the regulatory
process for pesticides in close cooperation with member states
in the EU," Url said.
No one at the European Commission or Monsanto was
immediately available for comment.
A spokeswoman for IARC told Reuters the Lyon-based agency
did not wish to comment at this point.
