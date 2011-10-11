* Industry says delays threaten Europe's food security
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 11 Europe's biotechnology industry
has warned the European Commission that agricultural imports
vital to EU food security are increasingly being put at risk,
due to the slow pace of the bloc's approval system for
genetically modified (GM) crops.
In a report to be presented to EU policymakers on Tuesday,
biotech association EuropaBio said the speed of GM crop
authorisations in Europe is slowing -- even as governments
worldwide seek to step up the pace of their approvals.
"The EU authorisation process for GM products takes
substantially longer than comparable systems, despite the fact
that government processes around the world to assess the safety
and impact of GM products are essentially the same," it said.
EU policy on GM crops has long been politically fraught,
with a majority of consumers opposed to modified foods, but the
bloc reliant on imports of about 30 million tonnes of GM animal
feed each year -- equivalent to 60 kg per person.
EuropaBio estimates the EU's approval process takes 15-20
months longer, on average, than in the three top global
exporters of GM crops -- the United States, Brazil and Canada.
The number of GM crops awaiting approval in Europe has risen
from about 50 at the end of 2007 to 72 today -- 51 for import
and 21 for cultivation. Based on current trends, EuropaBio said
it expects more than 90 products to be pending approval by 2015.
Only two GM crops are currently approved for cultivation in
Europe, compared to 90 in the United States and 28 in Brazil.
As well as blocking EU farmers from growing GM crops, the
lack of approvals increases the risk of import disruptions due
to contamination with unapproved GM varieties, the report said.
"It's a double whammy -- we don't allow farmers to import
these GM crops because they haven't been approved here, and you
can't cultivate them either. We're putting ourselves into a
corner," EuropaBio Secretary General Nathalie Moll told Reuters.
In its report, EuropaBio urges the European Commission,
which oversees GM crop approvals, to set targets for reducing
the backlog of applications.
POLITICAL IMPASSE
The Commission said its own analysis of GM approvals found
the delays were not as significant as stated by EuropaBio and
that it gave extra priority to cases that could disrupt imports.
"The Commission pays particular attention to authorisations
which can have a major impact on trade, and looks for efficiency
gains whenever they are possible," EU health and consumer
spokesman Frederic Vincent said.
EU environmental groups argue that pro-GM countries in other
parts of the world cut corners in safety assessments, and that
if anything the EU should beef up its approval system.
"In the U.S., GM crops are riddled with failures, so Europe
shouldn't be compared with a weaker system. EU laws are there to
protect the public and environment from the risks of GM crops,"
said Mute Schimpf, GM campaigner for Friends of the Earth.
Last month, U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill and
agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland refused to
accept grain that had not received EU regulatory approval, for
fear that traces in shipments could shut off a key export
market.
In a bid to avoid such disruptions to animal feed imports
--which totalled more than 50 million tonnes last year, worth
some 15 billion euros ($20.5 billion) -- the EU adopted rules in
June allowing tiny amounts of unapproved GM crops in feed
shipments.
While the so-called "low level presence" (LLP) rules will
help, EuropaBio argues that their scope -- applicable to feed,
but not food -- and the threshold for unapproved GM material of
just 0.1 percent will not prove an effective long-term solution.
The European Commission drafted rules last year to allow EU
governments to decide themselves whether to grow or ban GM
crops, which could speed up the process. But opposition from
members including France, Germany and Britain -- and the biotech
industry itself -- stalled talks on the plans.
The impasse coincided with a fall in the number of GM crop
authorisations proposed by the Commission for approval by
governments.
"The processing of approvals has stopped while Europe works
on these political issues ... and there's no reason why these
two things couldn't go in parallel," said EuropaBio's Moll.
Stefan Marcinowski, executive board member of German
chemical giant BASF (BASFn.DE), said Europe's slow approach went
beyond a threat to imports and a lack of EU cultivation.
"We are not starting any new projects that are exclusively
dedicated to being marketed in Europe, despite having many crops
which have a special European demand. It makes no sense with
this uncertainty to make long-term investments into such
projects."
($1 = 0.73 Euros)
