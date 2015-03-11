* New approvals expected after law officially published
* GM crops divide opinion in Europe
* Commission says legally bound to approve GM maize crop
(Updates with context, reaction, signing)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 11 EU politicians on Wednesday
signed a new law on growing genetically modified (GM) crops in
the European Union, clearing the way for new strains to be
approved after years of deadlock.
One of the first crops to get European Commission
endorsement is likely to be an insect-resistant maize known as
1507, whose developers DuPont and Dow Chemical
have been waiting 14 years for the EU executive to authorise its
cultivation in the bloc.
Widely-grown in the Americas and Asia, GM crops in Europe
have divided opinion. Britain is in favour of them, while France
is among the countries that opposes them.
An earlier attempt to reach a compromise on GM cultivation
failed in 2012, when EU ministers were unable to agree.
The new compromise seeks to keep everyone happy by giving
member states the right to ban GM crops even after they have
been approved by the European Commission.
"All GM maize (corn) is banned for cultivation in France and
we will not change this," French Agriculture Minister Stephane
Le Foll told reporters when asked what France would do if 1507
were cleared for cultivation.
Under the old rules, member states could provisionally ban
or restrict a GM crop within their territory only if they had
new evidence it constituted a risk to human health or the
environment, or in the case of an emergency.
So far, Monsanto's maize MON810 is the only GM crop
grown in Europe, where it has been cultivated in Spain and
Portugal for a decade.
The GM industry says the new law, which gives greater scope
to restrict GM farming, flouts scientific evidence that it is
safe, while environment campaigners say it opens the floodgates
to crops they link to a decrease in biodiversity.
Vytenis Andriukaitis, the EU Commissioner for health and
food safety, said the law is: "A positive step in aligning the
legislation with citizens' expectations while respecting the
rights of all parties."
APPROVAL EXPECTED
After Wednesday's signing in the European Parliament in
Strasbourg, the law will be published in the EU's Official
Journal on Friday and enter into force 20 days later.
EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity said they
expect the Commission will sometime after that go ahead with
approval of 1507 maize, which the previous health Commissioner
said last year he was legally obliged to approve.
In addition, some GM crops to be imported for food or animal
feed, less controversial than those to be grown in Europe, are
expected to get approval and Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker has announced a review of the approval process.
Andriukaitis said the review would seek "a way to allow a
better expression of democratically elected governments' views
on the use of genetically modified organisms".
DuPont Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences said 1507 GM maize met
all EU regulatory requirements and should be approved for
cultivation without further delay.
Bart Staes, food safety spokesman for the Green party in the
European Parliament, said risk assessments had been flawed and
the Commission did not have "a carte blanche" to push ahead with
a raft of new authorisations.
"As Commission President Juncker himself acknowledged, there
is a need for a more fundamental reform of the EU's GMO
authorisation process," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris,
editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)