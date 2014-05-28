BRUSSELS May 28 European Union member states on Wednesday are set to back a compromise proposal that will make it easier to get genetically modified (GM) crops approved for cultivation, diplomats said.

The proposal will allow member states to block cultivation of GM crops even if the European Commission authorises it for the 28-member bloc as a whole, they said.

The decision, which crucially has the backing of Germany, will be taken at a meeting of member states' ambassadors and technical representatives.

A formal vote is expected next month in Luxembourg at a meeting of EU ministers, but diplomats say it is not expected to contradict Wednesday's decision. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)