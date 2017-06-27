BRIEF-Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station
* Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station
BRUSSELS, June 27 Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it disagreed with the findings of EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominant position and was considering an appeal.
The Commission fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.72 billion) after finding that Google had systematically given prominent placement to its own comparison shopping service and demoted those of rivals in search results.
"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," Google's general counsel, Kent Walker, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
June 28 A New York Supreme Court Justice sided with J. Crew Group Inc in a dispute with some of its senior lenders, allowing the U.S. preppy retailer to move forward with a restructuring deal to cut its $2.1 billion debt pile.
June 28 American International Group Inc shareholders on Wednesday approved the company's 2016 compensation for executives, including the insurance giant's former chief executive, Peter Hancock.