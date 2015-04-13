HANOVER, April 13 The European Union's digital
commissioner Guenther Oettinger said he expects the European
Commission to make a decision in a five-year investigation over
whether Google has abused its dominant position in the
next few days.
"We have to make or even force platforms, search engines to
follow our rules in Europe," Oettinger said an event organised
by engineering association VDMA on the sidelines of the Hanover
Trade Fair.
The U.S. search giant has been engaged in a five-year-old
antitrust investigation with the European Union that has stalled
multiple times and caused a political uproar.
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Europe's competition regulator is preparing the groundwork to
file charges against the U.S. search giant.
Oettinger declined to give more details saying the decision
lay with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Hanover; Writing by Caroline
Copley, editing by David Evans)