BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
BRUSSELS May 21 Google said on Monday that it disagreed with the opinion of EU antitrust regulators who said it may have abused its dominant position, but said it was willing to discuss issues further to resolve the matter.
Earlier on Monday, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia offered Google, which provides the world's most popular search engine, the chance to offer concessions to settle an antitrust investigation.
"We disagree with the conclusions but we're happy to discuss any concerns they might have," Google spokesman Al Verney said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp