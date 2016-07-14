(Refiles to add (Reuters) to dateline, no other changes to
BRUSSELS, July 14 EU antitrust regulators
accused Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday of
preventing rivals from competing with the company in the
lucrative online search advertising market, bringing their third
charge against the company.
The European Commission also reinforced its existing charge
against the world's most popular Internet search engine that its
search results favour Google's own shopping service over that of
rivals.
The Commission said in a statement that it had sent two
"statements of objections" to Google.
The new charge sheet accuses Google of having abused its
dominant position by artificially preventing third party
websites from displaying search advertisements from its
competitors.
This relates to Google's "AdSense for Search" platform, in
which Google acts as an intermediary for websites such as those
of online retailers, telecoms operators or newspapers, with
searches producing results that include search ads.
It also said it had reinforced its preliminary conclusion
that Google had abused its dominant position by systematically
favouring its comparison shopping service in its search result
pages.
