Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON Tesco will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1200 CET (11 BST), the European Commission said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.
EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company. [nL8N1JN3W2]
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
LONDON Tesco will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
LONDON Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
LONDON The Co-operative Bank said on Wednesday it had agreed a 700 million pound financial rescue package with leading investors that will shore up its capital base, ending months of uncertainty about its future.