WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Europe's antitrust chief
Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday that he will not be able to
wrap up a four-year investigation into Google before
he leaves office at the end of next month.
"For sure this will not be concluded before the end of
October," Almunia told a conference.
Earlier this week, he said he would extract more concessions
from the world's most popular Internet search engine after
extremely negative feedback from rivals such as Microsoft
to Google's third proposal to end the EU probe.
Dozens of rivals across Europe have accused Google of
squeezing them out in online search results.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, writing by Foo Yun Chee)