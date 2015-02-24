BRUSSELS Feb 24 Google executive
chairman Eric Schmidt will meet Europe's antitrust chief next
week, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday,
a move likely to help regulators decide the next step in a four
year-old investigation into the Internet company.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has met
more than a dozen Google complainants, including executives from
Microsoft and German publisher Axel Springer
, in the last few weeks to get feedback.
Schmidt will meet Vestager in Brussels early next week, the
people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter
isn't public.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
Google spokesman Al Verney did not immediately respond to an
email for comment.
Vestager's predecessor, Joaquin Almunia, sought to settle
the case after Google offered concessions but he eventually
rejected them following opposition within the European
Commission and criticism by some politicians in Germany.
Complainants, which include U.S. online travel sites Expedia
and TripAdvisor, publishers in Germany and
Spain as well as price comparison sites in Poland and Britain,
have accused Google of abusing its dominance in Europe.
The company could be penalised up to 10 percent of its
global revenues if found guilty of breaching EU rules. Based on
its 2014 sales, that could be as much as $6.6 billion.
In addition to its antitrust problems, Google also faces
privacy challenges in Europe, among them complying with a court
order to remove web links considered offensive by users and
handling users' personal information.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)