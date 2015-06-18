By Foo Yun Chee
| LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 European antitrust regulators
have sent copies of their charges against Google to
critics of the U.S. tech giant and given them a month to
comment, one of the complainants said on Thursday.
The move by the European Union competition watchdog may
boost its case against the search engine, which it accuses of
abusing its market power and cheating consumers and rivals by
distorting search results to favour its shopping service.
Nineteen companies, including Microsoft, U.S.
online travel site TripAdvisor, British online mapping
service Streetmap, French comparison site Twenga and lobbying
group ICOMP, are expected to get the EU charge sheet.
"We received the redacted statement of objections today. We
are invited to comment within a four week period. It comes with
strict confidentiality, so we cannot disclose anything about it
other than to our legal counsel," one of the complainants said.
The European Commission declined to comment.
Google was not immediately available to comment
Complainants who triggered the Commission's investigation
into Google nearly five years ago can also attend a closed-door
hearing to argue their case, should Google ask for one.
The EU competition authority unveiled its charges against
the Internet search engine two months ago, putting the U.S.
company at risk of a fine of up to 10 percent of its global
turnover, or as much as $6.6 billion, if found guilty.
Google has been given until July 7 to respond to the
accusations but can ask for an extension.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has
opened a series of high-profile cases since taking office in
November, notably against Russian gas giant Gazprom
U.S. tech companies Amazon and Apple as well
as coffee chain Starbucks.
(Editing by David Clarke)