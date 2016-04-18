UPDATE 1-Norway's giant wealth fund demands company tax transparency
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Europe's antitrust chief said on Monday that she was looking closely at Google's deals with phone makers and operators, concerned that conditions related to its popular Android mobile operating system may be restricting competition.
The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager come amid signs that she could charge Google with anti-competitive behaviour, a year after she accused the company of favouring its shopping service in delivering search results at the expense of rivals.
Big companies should not try to protect themselves by holding back innovation, Vestager said.
"That's why we're looking closely at Google's contracts with phone makers and operators which use the Android operating system," she said at a conference organised by the Dutch competition authority.
"Our concern is that, by requiring phone makers and operators to pre-load a set of Google apps, rather than letting them decide for themselves which apps to load, Google might have cut off one of the main ways that new apps can reach customers." (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
(Adds detail, comment and updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices soured on Friday as European markets woke up to the news of a U.S. air strike on Syria, fuelling a wave of derisking in assets across the board. Bonds, gold and the yen jumped in Asia, while stocks retreated, as investors fled to safe assets after the United States launched cruise missiles against an airbase in Syria, raising the risk of confrontatio
