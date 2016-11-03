BRUSSELS Nov 3 Alphabet unit Google
rejected on Thursday EU antitrust charges of unfairly promoting
its shopping service and blocking rivals in online search
advertising, saying there was no factual, legal or economic
basis to the accusations.
Google's general counsel Kent Walker said on a blog that the
European Commission's shopping case was based on a theory that
was not in line with market reality.
"We never compromised the quality or relevance of the
information we received. On the contrary, we improved it. That
isn't 'favouring' - that's listening to our customers," Walker
said.
His comments came as the company formally replied to the two
charges, one of which it received in April last year and the
other in July this year, earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)