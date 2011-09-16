BRUSSELS, Sept 16 EU regulators are
investigating whether Google (GOOG.O) dominates in Internet
search but have yet to decide if this is the case, the EU's
antitrust chief said on Friday.
"As part of our current investigation, we are trying to
determine whether the company holds a dominant position in
internet search," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
told a competition conference in Florence.
"Google is the browser of choice for very many of us; but
dominance is not the same as abuse of dominance. Abuse is a
conduct that protects or extends dominance by illegitimate
means, and we still have to conclude whether this is the case
for Google," he said.
The European Commission opened an investigation into Google
in November last year after rivals, including Microsoft
(MSFT.O), accused the company of abusing its dominant position
in the market for web search services. [ID:nLDE6AT13Q]
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)