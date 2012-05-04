BRUSSELS May 4 EU regulators are in no rush to decide on any antitrust charges against Google, in what is seen as a complicated investigation into complaints by rivals about its search results, the EU's competition chief said on Friday.

"We are not yet there. This is a complex case. We are not in a hurry. We are very serious (about the investigation)," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Reuters on the sidelines of a competition conference.

Asked whether he had decided to formally charge Google by sending the company a statement of objections or charge sheet, Almunia said: "No."

The European Commission launched a probe into Google in November 2010 after rivals, including Microsoft, accused the company of manipulating search results and promoting its own services, while demoting theirs.

There are currently 16 complaints against Google before the Commission, with the latest grievances to come from several online travel agencies, such as TripAdvisor, Opodo and eDreams. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)