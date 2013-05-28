BRUSSELS May 28 EU regulators are likely to demand fresh concessions from Google once they have received feedback from rivals on the Internet search giant's proposals to settle anti-competitive complaints, the EU's antitrust chief said on Tuesday.

"After, we will analyse the responses received, we will probably ask Google, 100 percent, you should improve your proposals," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told lawmakers during a hearing at the European Parliament.

The case involves Google's Internet search engine practices.

Almunia also said he had yet to decide whether to open a formal investigation into Google's Android operating system, widely used in smartphones phones and tablets.