BRUSSELS Dec 1 The EU's antitrust chief
said on Thursday he would meet Google Chief Executive
Eric Schmidt next week, adding he would not be discussing the
regulator's investigation into the U.S. Internet search engine's
business practices.
The European Commission opened an investigation in November
2010 after nine rivals accused Google of abusing its dominant
position in the market for web search services. Google said it
has done nothing wrong.
"This is not a meeting to discuss in detail the case being
investigated by my services. Schmidt is coming for a conference
and we are very keen to exchange views," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
Schmidt is scheduled to speak at a conference organised by
the Commission on Monday Dec. 5 at 1700 GMT.
The Commission is now assessing comments from rivals and
customers on Google's business practices. It has levied billions
of euros in fines on companies, among them Microsoft
and Intel, for breaching EU antitrust rules.
