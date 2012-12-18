BRUSSELS Dec 18 The European Union's antitrust
chief said on Tuesday he expects Google to present
detailed proposals next month to resolve regulatory concerns
that it used its clout to block rivals including Microsoft
.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's comments came
after a meeting with Google's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt,
in Brussels.
"Since our preliminary talks with Google started in July, we
have substantially reduced our differences regarding possible
ways to address each of the four competition concerns expressed
by the Commission," Almunia said in a statement.
"On the basis of the progress made, I now expect Google to
come forward with a detailed commitment text in January 2013,"
he said.