* EU antitrust chief keen to wrap up case
* Settlement would mean no fine for Google
* Some say agreement won't bring clarity in future cases
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 18 What's the best way to deal
with a complex legal case that threatens to drag on for years
while leaving unchecked a dominant player in an economically
important market?
For EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia, the answer in the
case of Google Inc was clear. Not the long and winding
road of formal charges and a potential fine for the world's most
popular search engine, but the quicker route of a settlement.
Google formally submitted its concessions to the European
Commission last week, aiming to end the 30-month long case. The
regulators said they would "market test" the proposals soon,
indicating they were content with the offer.
While the Commission, the EU's competition authority, and
the U.S. company may be happy with the result, some of Google's
rivals are not so convinced.
They see it as a missed opportunity by regulators to tackle
what they regard as a dominant player determined to crush
smaller rivals and thwart any chances they have to grow.
For his part, Almunia defends the approach he has taken,
which was designed to secure a resolution of the case without
having to prove guilt and adjudicate a fine.
In that way, consumers benefit more quickly from the
resolution, rather than having to wait for years as in past EU
cases against Microsoft Corp and Intel Corp.
"We ... prefer to conclude cases swiftly when this brings
the most benefits to the markets. In certain industries - such
as high-tech and fast-moving markets - it is important that
competition is restored quickly and effectively," the EU
commissioner said earlier this month.
Almunia had been concerned that Google may have broken the
rules by promoting its services over those of rivals, copying
competitors' travel and restaurant reviews without permission
and restricting advertisers from moving to competing services.
In trying to settle the case, the EU competition
commissioner has a point, given the length of earlier
proceedings against Microsoft and Intel, said Nicolas Petit, law
professor at the University of Liege in Belgium.
"The first Microsoft case took six years and even then the
remedies were only applicable two years later. The Intel case
took nine years from when the complaints were filed to the
prohibition decision," he said.
NOT CLEAR CUT
Given the complexity of the EU case and the fact that U.S.
regulators found no wrongdoing in their own investigation of
Google's core search business, Almunia is just being pragmatic,
said Edmon Oude Elferink at law firm CMS Derks Star Busmann.
"From the legal and strategic point of view, it's the thing
to do. If a case is not clear-cut, going for a hardline approach
is risky. The risk of losing face is very serious," he said,
referring to the Commission's settlement procedure.
"Article 9 is a comfortable road. The Commission can claim
that it has dealt with the case without running too many risks."
But for lobbying group and Google complainant ICOMP, which
counts Microsoft and four other rivals among its members, such
arguments hold little water.
"The complaints started to be made five years ago. Almunia
should have issued a statement of objections two years ago,"
said ICOMP lawyer David Wood, referring to the documents
spelling out the regulator's concerns.
"There is no reason to think why an Article 7 would not be
more effective and quicker than an Article 9, even now." Article
7 decisions allow EU regulators to ban anti-competitive
behaviour and levy fines - as opposed to Article 9, under which
companies can offer concessions to end an antitrust probe
without any finding of wrongdoing.
Critics may still demand a more extensive investigation into
Google and time may not be on Almunia's side.
"The Commissioner's mandate expires somewhere in the fall of
2014. Under an Article 7 procedure, he might no longer (be) ...
in office to sign the prohibition decision," Petit said. "In
short, to put the Google case on his hunt list, Almunia needed a
settlement."
There are, however, drawbacks.
Some say Almunia's eagerness to wrap up the case could
eventually undermine antitrust law enforcement and also leave
companies in the dark.
"From an antitrust policy perspective, it creates legal
uncertainty, as the legal principles ... are not clear, neither
for the parties, not for third parties," said Anne Vallery, a
partner at law firm VVGB in Brussels.
Still, there are more ways than one to go after
technological companies suspected of flouting rules and blocking
competition, said Albert Foer, head of the American Antitrust
Institute think-tank.
"What is important to remember is that governments retain
many tools (for example, procurement policies and privacy
protection policies) with which they will be able to nudge, not
only Google but the whole internet industry, in ways that appear
to make sense even as the industry changes," Foer said.
"We need to be thinking about additional ways to maintain
competition in the field of search. A long perspective is
needed."
