BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Google has offered
further concessions aimed at ending a three-year investigation
into complaints it was blocking competitors and to avert a
possible $5 billion fine, the European Commission said on
Monday.
The new proposal comes two months after the Commission,
which is the European Union's antitrust regulator, asked the
world's most popular search engine for more measures to sooth
concerns that it was blocking competitors, including Microsoft
, in web search results.
"The Commission received a proposal from Google and is
assessing it," EU Commission spokesman Jonathan Todd said. He
did not provide details nor say if rivals would be given a
chance to assess the concessions.
"Our proposal to the European Commission addresses their
four areas of concern. We continue to work with the Commission
to settle this case," Google spokesman Al Verney said.
Lobbying group FairSearch, whose members include Microsoft
and other complainants such as online travel agency Expedia
, British price comparison site Foundem and France's
Twenga, urged the Commission to seek feedback from rivals.
"Given the failure of Google to make a serious offer last
time around, we believe it is necessary that customers and
competitors of Google be consulted in a full, second market
test," FairSearch lawyer Thomas Vinje said in a statement.
Google, which has a market share of over 80 percent in
Europe's Internet search market according to research firm
comScore, told the Commission in April it would mark out its
services from rival products in internet search results.
It also proposed to provide links to at least three
competing search engines and make it easier for advertisers to
transfer their search advertising campaigns to rival platforms.
But rivals said Google's offer was inadequate and would only
reinforce its dominance.
The Commission has said Google may have favoured its own
search services over those of rivals and copied travel and
restaurant reviews from competing sites without permission.
The EU executive is also concerned the company may have put
restrictions on advertisers and advertising to prevent them from
moving their online campaigns to competing search engines.