BRUSSELS Oct 28 EU regulators will on Monday seek feedback from Google's rivals and other third parties over the Internet search giant's offer to settle a near three-year antitrust investigation, the European Commission said.

"The Commission is sending today information requests," Antoine Colombani, the Commission spokesman for competition policy, said in an email.

"Information is sought, in particular, from complainants in the ongoing proceedings and from all those who responded to the initial market test of Google's proposals which the Commission launched in April," he said.