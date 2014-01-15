Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS Jan 15 The European Union wants Google to come up with more concessions within weeks if it is to avoid formal charges in an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, a top official said on Wednesday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he was still waiting to receive Google's response to his opinion that concessions offered so far by the internet search giant do not go far enough to address the EU's concerns.
"We need more and we need more not during the next year, we need more during the next weeks," he told a news conference.
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.