(Adds European Commission comment, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 29 Google Inc has been
given until mid-August to head off EU charges of abusing its
market power in a dozen EU countries and stave off a possible
billion-euro fine.
The European Commission in April accused Google of
distorting search results to favour its shopping service,
hurting both rivals and consumers.
"We have asked the European Commission for additional time
to review the documents they've provided us. The Commission has
extended our response deadline to Aug. 17," Google spokesman Al
Verney said.
The company was earlier told to respond by July 7, sources
told Reuters. Neither the company or the EU competition
authority had given the first deadline, but Commission spokesman
Ricardo Cardoso confirmed the extra time given to Google.
"Google asked for additional time to review the documents in
the case file," he said.
In its charge sheet to the company seen by Reuters, the
Commission said it would "set the fine at a level sufficient to
ensure deterrence" if Google was found guilty.
It said the penalty would be based on Google's Adwords
revenue generated from European users, gross turnover from its
comparison shopping service in the 12 EU countries and gross
revenue from queries on Google search.
The EU enforcer said Google's dominance in Europe, excluding
the Czech Republic, dated from 2007. Its alleged abuse started
in Britain and Germany in January 2008, in France in October
2010, and in Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in May 2011.
The suspected infringement in Austria, Belgium, Denmark,
Norway, Poland and Sweden dated from November 2013, the EU
document showed.
Google made three failed attempts to settle the case with
the previous EU antitrust chief, Joaquin Almunia, in the last
two years, which would have meant no finding of infringement nor
any sanction.
(Editing by Adrian Croft and David Holmes)