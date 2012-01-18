BRUSSELS Jan 18 EU regulators will decide around the end of the first quarter whether to file a formal complaint against Google after a year-long investigation sparked by complainants such as Microsoft , the EU's antitrust chief said.

"I will receive comments from the case team towards the end of the first quarter, I don't expect anything sooner. Let's see," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Reuters at the sidelines of an industry conference late Tuesday.

Almunia's comments suggested that the case may result in a decision earlier than previously expected. Antitrust investigations typically take several years.

The Commission opened an investigation into Google in November 2010 after rivals accused the Internet search giant of abusing its dominant position in the market for web search services. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)