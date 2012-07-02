* Google says its proposal addresses four areas of concern
* EU Commission confirms receiving proposal, no details
available
* If offer is accepted, Google would not be fined
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 2 Google has offered to
settle antitrust charges following an ultimatum by EU regulators
investigating its business practices, in a move that could stave
off a hefty fine.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia set an early
July deadline for the world's most popular search engine to
resolve the concerns of more than a dozen rivals, including
Microsoft, or face formal charges.
"We have made a proposal to address the four areas the
European Commission described as potential concerns. We continue
to work cooperatively with the Commission," Google spokesman Al
Verney said in a statement on Monday.
He declined to provide details.
Almunia's spokesman Antoine Colombani confirmed that the EU
watchdog received a letter from Google's executive chairman,
Eric Schmidt, on Monday in reply to Almunia. He gave no details.
Almunia in May identified four areas of concerns related to
Google's business practices following an 18-month long
investigation.
He said Google may have favoured its own search services
over those of rivals and may have copied travel and restaurant
reviews from competing sites without their permission.
He also said the company's advertising deals with websites
may have blocked rivals while its contractual restrictions may
prevent advertisers from moving their online campaigns to rival
search engines.
The FairSearch coalition, whose members include online
travel agencies and Google complainants Expedia and
TripAdvisor, said it hoped Google's proposals would address the
issues.
"We hope the proposals reflect a greater willingness to end
Google's anti-competitive behavior than has its consistent
rejection of the concerns that Almunia identified after
collecting evidence for nearly two years," FairSearch's lawyer
Thomas Vinje said in a statement.