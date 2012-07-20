UPDATE 2-Teva seeks CEO with pharma background to lead recovery efforts
* Shares in New York up 4 percent in early trade (Recasts with comments about CEO, adds details from conference call, analyst)
LONDON, July 20 EU regulators are demanding that Google makes broad changes to its mobile services as talks to settle an antitrust investigation enter their final days, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia favours reaching a settlement with the world's most popular search engine, which may face formal charges if concessions about its business practices are not made.
The newspaper cited people briefed on the case in Brussels as saying the talks are on a "knife-edge" and Almunia is expected to decide next week whether they are worth continuing.
Google has submitted revised proposals to the European Commission after pressure from the EU watchdog to answer complaints about its business practices.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Shares in New York up 4 percent in early trade (Recasts with comments about CEO, adds details from conference call, analyst)
* on February 10, 2017, the board of directors of the company adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective the same date - SEC filing
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 A strike led by drivers' unions in the Indian capital demanding better pay from Uber and Ola has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares.