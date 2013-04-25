BRUSSELS, April 25 EU antitrust regulators asked
rivals of Google on Thursday to give feedback on the
Internet search firm's concessions aimed at ending an
investigation into its core business practices.
The European Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator
in the 27-member European Union, said in a statement it was
giving a month for market assessments of Google's proposals.
The world's most popular search engine submitted its
concessions early this month, after EU regulators outlined their
concerns about Google's business practices.
Google offered to mark out its services from rival products
in Internet search results and to provide links to at least
three competing search engines, among other undertakings.
If approved, Google's offers would be binding for five years
in Europe.
Microsoft and more than a dozen other rivals have
lodged complaints about Google with the European Commission.