BRUSSELS, April 25 EU antitrust regulators asked rivals of Google on Thursday to give feedback on the Internet search firm's concessions aimed at ending an investigation into its core business practices.

The European Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator in the 27-member European Union, said in a statement it was giving a month for market assessments of Google's proposals.

The world's most popular search engine submitted its concessions early this month, after EU regulators outlined their concerns about Google's business practices.

Google offered to mark out its services from rival products in Internet search results and to provide links to at least three competing search engines, among other undertakings.

If approved, Google's offers would be binding for five years in Europe.

Microsoft and more than a dozen other rivals have lodged complaints about Google with the European Commission.