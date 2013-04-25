* Google has proposed concessions to end EU antitrust probe
* Rivals have a month to comment on the concessions
* Some say concessions insufficient and they will seek more
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 25 Google's rivals will
have the chance to comment on concessions proposed by the U.S.
internet company to end an EU antitrust investigation, in a move
that could force the company to improve its offer or even
scupper a deal.
Complainants including Microsoft, online travel
sites TripAdvisor and Expedia, newspaper publishers,
mapping sites and price comparison sites, will have around a
month to respond, the EU competition authority said on Thursday.
Several of them including lobby group ICOMP, which counts
Microsoft and four other complainants among its members, said
they were likely to press for more concessions.
Google, the world's most popular search engine, submitted
its proposals earlier this month after the European Commission
outlined four areas of concern about its business practices,
saying these could restrict consumer choice and competition.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said at the time
he would try to reach a decision, including legally-binding
commitments, based on Google's proposals. But this could change,
depending on the arguments made by Google's rivals.
Without a deal, Google could face a hefty fine.
The EU competition authority said on Thursday Google's
proposals included marking out its services from rival products
in Internet search results and providing links to at least three
competing search engines.
Specialised websites will be able to opt out from the use of
all their content in Google's own specialised search services
and will also be able to mark out specific categories of
information to prevent its use by Google.
Publishers will be allowed to control the display of their
content in Google news and will no longer be obliged to use
online search adverts exclusively from Google.
The search giant will also scrap restrictions preventing
advertisers from transferring their search advertising campaigns
to rival platforms.
If approved, Google's undertakings would be binding for five
years in Europe and monitored by a trustee.
GOOGLE FOES WANT MORE
While Google's proposals are more far-reaching than those
agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in January in a
similar investigation, they are still insufficient, Google's
opponents said.
"It is clear that mere labelling is not any kind of solution
to the competition concerns that have been identified. Google
should implement the same ranking policy to all websites," ICOMP
said in a statement.
British price comparison site Foundem was equally critical.
"The early signs are that Google's proposals will fall far
short of this minimum requirement (to treat both its and rival
services equally)," Foundem Chief Executive Shivaun Raff said.
"Instead of promising to end its abusive practices, Google's
proposal seems to offer a half-hearted attempt to dilute their
anti-competitive effects, by labelling Google's own services and
throwing in some token links to competitors' services alongside
them," she said.
Lobbying group FairSearch, whose members include Expedia,
TripAdvisor, French comparison site Twenga, urged EU regulators
to give them more than a month to assess Google's proposals.