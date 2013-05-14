By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 14 Rivals say Google
could reinforce its dominance unless EU regulators win more
concessions from the Internet search giant over accusations it
restricts consumer choice and competition.
Google last month offered to mark out its services from
rival products in Internet search results and provide links to
at least three competing search engines to end a 30-month
investigation by the European Commission.
It said specialised websites will be able to opt out from
the use of all their content in Google's own specialised search
services and prevent the company from using specific information
such as addresses and opening hours.
The EU antitrust watchdog said it would assess feedback from
Google's rivals during a one-month test which started on April
26 before deciding whether to accept the company's proposal.
British price comparison site and Google complainant Foundem
said its initial analysis showed that the offer failed to
address the concerns raised by more than a dozen rivals.
"The proposed changes would make things considerably worse,"
the company said in a statement.
"Many of the proposals seek to legitimise its existing
abusive practices, while others seek to secure permission for
further abuses that Google might otherwise have been
understandably nervous about introducing," it said.
German online mapping service Hotmaps was equally critical.
"The suggestion to let rivals bid and pay for special 'rival
links' is unacceptable. If Google has anti-competitively harmed
rivals by demotion and self-preferencing, it needs to remedy the
damage done and not be paid to do so," said Hotmaps CEO Michael
Weber.
Google spokesman Al Verney said the company continues to
work co-operatively with the Commission.
The stakes are high for Google as a fine for breaching EU
rules could cost it as much as $5 billion or 10 percent of its
global turnover.