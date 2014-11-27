* Lawmakers want to break up Internet search engines
* Google already mired in privacy, other issues
(Adds Franco-German call for review of competition rules)
By Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 European Union lawmakers
overwhelmingly backed a motion on Thursday urging anti-trust
regulators to break up Google, the latest setback for
the world's most popular Internet search engine.
Google has been in the EU's regulatory sights since 2010,
and is also grappling with privacy issues, requests to scrub
search results to comply with a court ruling, copyright concerns
and tax controversies.
The non-binding resolution in the European Parliament is the
strongest public signal yet of Europe's concern with the growing
power of U.S. tech giants. It was passed with 384 votes for and
174 against.
German conservative lawmaker and co-sponsor of the bill
Andreas Schwab said it was a political signal to the European
Commission, which is tasked with ensuring a level playing field
for business across the 28-country bloc.
"Monopolies in whatever market have never been useful,
neither for consumers nor for the companies," he said.
Schwab said he had nothing against Google and was a regular
user. "I use Google every day," he said.
Google declined to comment. European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has said she will review the
case and talk to complainants before deciding on the next step.
Her predecessor rejected three attempts by the company to
settle complaints that it unfairly demoted rival services and
stave off a possible fine of up to $5 billion.
Adding to the pressure on Google, France and Germany called
on Thursday for a review of the EU's competition rules to ensure
global Internet companies could successfully be targeted.
They wrote to the Commission asking it to launch a public
consultation "to discuss the framework that should be applied to
these economic actors, to see if today's competition rules allow
us to target the behaviours of these companies," said Axelle
Lemaire, French state secretary for digital affairs.
Lemaire said the two governments wanted to make sure the tax
optimisation strategies used by companies to lower their
corporate tax rates "are no longer possible".
The Commission is investigating a number of tax deals
between companies such as Apple and Amazon and
some member states on the grounds they may constitute illegal
state aid.
FOUR-YEAR INVESTIGATION
The resolution did not mention Google or any specific search
engine, though Google is by far the dominant provider of such
services in Europe with an estimated 90 percent market share.
The lawmakers called on the Commission to consider proposals
to unbundle search engines from other commercial services.
Some politicians criticised the proposal.
"Parliament should not be engaging in anti-Google
resolutions, inspired by a heavy lobby of Google competitors or
by anti-free market ideology, but ensure fair competition and
consumer choice," said lawmaker Sophie in't Veld from the
Parliament's ALDE liberal group.
Google is the target of a four-year investigation by the
Commission, triggered by complaints from Microsoft,
Expedia, European publishers and others.
Lobbying group Computer & Communications Industry
Association, whose members include Google, eBay
Facebook, Microsoft and Samsung, said
unbundling was an "extreme and unworkable" solution that made no
sense in rapidly changing online markets.
"While clearly targeting Google, the parliament is in fact
suggesting all search companies, or online companies with a
search facility, may need to be separated. This is of great
concern as we try to create a digital single market," it said.
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti and Alastair Macdonald;
editing by Keith Weir and Keiron Henderson)