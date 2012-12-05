* EU regulator seeking comments on UPS concessions for TNT
deal
* Almunia: "Not there yet" in talks on settlement with
Google
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 EU antitrust regulators have not
yet made a decision in their case against Google and
are still talking to the Internet search firm to resolve
complaints that it used its clout to block rivals, the EU's
competition chief said.
The world's most popular search engine offered concessions
to the European Commission in July to try to head off a possible
fine of up to $4 billion or 10 percent of its 2011 revenues if
the regulators find Google breached the rules.
The EU executive Commission is examining the proposals
before deciding whether to accept them or demand more.
"We are in the process of conversation with Google to try to
reach a settlement, but we are not there yet," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference on
Wednesday.
Complainants against Google include Microsoft and
smaller rivals in Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the
United States.
MARKET TEST FOR UPS-TNT DEAL
Almunia also said a market test of concessions proposed by
U.S.-based UPS last Friday to allay regulatory worries
over its proposed takeover of Dutch peer TNT showed
competitors and third parties were not satisfied with the offer.
"We have come back to the parties, informing them of some of
our concerns, given the result of the market test. They are in
conversation with the case team, I am following very, very
closely this conversation," he said.
Almunia's spokesman Antoine Colombani said the market test
was continuing.
A person familiar with the matter said respondents still had
till the end of the day to provide their feedback.
UPS has offered to sell assets and provide rivals with
access to its planes, concessions which analysts say are
unlikely to satisfy regulators.
Almunia said there was still time before the Commission
decided on the takeover, suggesting that UPS could still sweeten
its offer. The regulator has set a Feb. 5 deadline for its
decision.