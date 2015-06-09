VIENNA, June 9 Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday he did not expect creditors and institutions to make further concessions to Greece in their cash-for-reforms negotiations.

"I believe that the institutions and creditors have made so many concessions to the Greeks that I cannot imagine that there can be further concessions," he said.

The European Commission has received a new proposal from Greece for reforms that could unlock new funding from the cash-strapped country. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)