VIENNA, June 9 Austria's Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday he did not expect creditors and
institutions to make further concessions to Greece in their
cash-for-reforms negotiations.
"I believe that the institutions and creditors have made so
many concessions to the Greeks that I cannot imagine that there
can be further concessions," he said.
The European Commission has received a new proposal from
Greece for reforms that could unlock new funding from the
cash-strapped country.
