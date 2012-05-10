BRUSSELS May 10 It may be possible to adjust
the "outer margins" of Greece's 130-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout
programme, a senior EU official said on Thursday, but he
underlined that the broad framework of the programme was
non-negotiable.
"As for changing the memorandum of understanding with Greece
-- if a new minister would wish to enter into discussions if you
can possibly change something, the ministers would be willing to
(discuss it)," said the official, referring to euro zone finance
ministers.
"But this would be at the outer margiuns. The MoU as such is
non-negotiable," the official said.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday
to discuss the outcome of the Greek elections and what it means
for the bailout programme.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Luke Baker)