BRUSSELS May 16 The president of the European Commission said on Wednesday that it was up to the Greek people to make a decision on their country's future at upcoming elections and that they needed to be fully informed of the consequences.

"On the country's future... it is important that the Greek people now take a decision fully informed about the consequences of their decision," Jose Manuel Barroso told a news conference. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott)