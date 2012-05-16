* Barroso says will to stay in euro must come from Greece

* Commission president says alternatives to bailout worse (Adds quote, details)

BRUSSELS May 16 The Greek people are responsible for their country's future in new elections and must be aware of the consequences of their vote, the European Commission's top official said on Wednesday.

Greece is due to hold another election on June 17 after political parties failed to form a government following an earlier vote this month. Hostility to a bailout imposed by the European Union and International Monetary Fund means that the radical leftist SYRIZA party opposed to the programme could become the biggest group in parliament.

"On the country's future... it is important that the Greek people now take a decision fully informed about the consequences of their decision," Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told a news conference.

"The ultimate resolve to stay in the euro area must come from Greece itself," Barroso said.

"We are fully aware that the present situation is asking a lot of the Greek people and many sacrifices... We must tell the people that the programme for Greece is the least difficult of all the difficult alternatives," he said.

Rejection of the bailout terms and the resulting austerity has increased speculation among investors that Greece could eventually leave the euro common currency.

Euro zone finance ministers have dismissed talk of Greece leaving the single currency area as "propaganda and nonsense" on Monday.