BRUSSELS Aug 19 Euro zone member states will
have to decide if a deal between Finland and Greece on
collateral for financial support to Athens is in line with the
agreement on the bailout agreed last month, the European
Commission said on Friday.
Euro area member states had agreed at the July summit to
allow a collateral agreement for helping Greece to be put in
place "where appropriate", Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj
told a regular briefing.
He said euro zone states were considering the Finnish-Greek
agreement.
"The euro are member states will have to assess the outcome
of this bilateral discussion between Finland and Greece...
Discussions are already taking place. And therefore we have no
further comment at this stage but the issue is already being
examined," he said.
"The Commission wants to reiterate the importance of a rapid
and full implementation of all the decisions taken in that euro
area summit on July 21," Altafaj said.