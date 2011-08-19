BRUSSELS Aug 19 Euro zone member states will have to decide if a deal between Finland and Greece on collateral for financial support to Athens is in line with the agreement on the bailout agreed last month, the European Commission said on Friday.

Euro area member states had agreed at the July summit to allow a collateral agreement for helping Greece to be put in place "where appropriate", Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.

He said euro zone states were considering the Finnish-Greek agreement.

"The euro are member states will have to assess the outcome of this bilateral discussion between Finland and Greece... Discussions are already taking place. And therefore we have no further comment at this stage but the issue is already being examined," he said.

"The Commission wants to reiterate the importance of a rapid and full implementation of all the decisions taken in that euro area summit on July 21," Altafaj said.