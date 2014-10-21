BRUSSELS Oct 21 Greece had a smaller than
previously reported budget deficit last year, the European
Union's statistics office said on Tuesday, as it recalculated
data under a new accounting system.
Eurostat said that Greece had an overall budget deficit of
12.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 rather than the
12.7 percent under the old accounting system.
Of that number, 10.4 percent of GDP is accounted for by
money set aside to recapitalise the Greek banking sector,
Eurostat said, so the actual government deficit was revised down
to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent under the old accounting system.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)