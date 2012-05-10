BRUSSELS May 10 Euro zone countries are
prepared to keep financing Greece until the country forms a new
government, whether one emerges from Sunday's election or if new
elections have to be held next month, euro zone officials said
on Thursday.
Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos began efforts to
form a government on Thursday, but Greece already looks to be
moving inexorably towards new elections after most voters
rejected an EU/IMF bailout, plunging the country into crisis.
"I expect an announcement of new elections in Greece by
Sunday at the latest," one euro zone official said.
Venizelos is the third and last political leader to attempt
to form a government after Sunday's vote, in which the majority
of Greeks voted for fringe parties opposed to the bailout.
"My understanding is that a second election in Greece could
be by mid-June. We have the means to support Greece through the
end of June," a second euro zone official said.
Asked if the funding could be disbursed even though there
would be no proper Greek government to enforce the conditions of
the bailout, the official said: "No one would expect a
non-existent government to be passing legislation."
In remarks to his parliamentary group, Venizelos
acknowledged he only had a slim chance of forming a government,
after efforts by the leader of the conservative New Democracy
party and the head of the radical-left party also failed.
The radical-left party led by Alexis Tsipras, 37, came
second to New Democracy in the vote, forcing Venizelos's PASOK
into third place, on a promise to throw out the 130-billion-euro
bailout agreed with the EU and IMF in March.
"We will provide enough funds for Greece to stay afloat for
as long as the political decision is clarified," the first euro
zone official said.
"There is no use letting them default in the middle of
things. That is what yesterday was all about - giving them
enough money to stay afloat and not induce new chaos if people
are not paid, but not giving them more than the bare minimum to
discourage parties which say that 'we can do whatever we want
and they will still save us because it is in the EU's
interest.'"
The euro zone's temporary bailout fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), agreed on Wednesday to
immediately disburse 4.2 billion out of a 5.2 billion
sub-tranche of the bailout to Athens, retaining 1 billion to be
paid out in June as necessary.
The EU is now Greece's biggest creditor and if Greece
defaults, it will be euro zone taxpayers who will take a hit.
"I think that in the collective thinking we have already
accepted that we will not get 100 percent back," the first
official said, indicating that it may be necessary at some point
in the future to write down the value of official loans to
Greece.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)