BRUSSELS, Sept 8 There is no debate about whether Greece could leave the euro zone, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday, following critical remarks from Germany's finance minister.

"There is no debate at all on that," Amadeu Altafaj told reporters when asked if the departure of Greece from the 17-country currency union was being debated.

Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier said it was "up to Greece as to whether it can fulfil the conditions that are necessary for membership in the common currency".

Altafaj also cautioned that further aid to Greece was only possible if strict conditions were met.

"It is clear that the provision of financial assistance has always been for the first programme, and the successive programme, linked to a strong conditionality," he said

"Therefore there is no possibility to provide funds if conditionality is not strictly fulfilled."