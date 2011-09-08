BRUSSELS, Sept 8 There is no debate about
whether Greece could leave the euro zone, a spokesman for the
European Commission said on Thursday, following critical remarks
from Germany's finance minister.
"There is no debate at all on that," Amadeu Altafaj told
reporters when asked if the departure of Greece from the
17-country currency union was being debated.
Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier said
it was "up to Greece as to whether it can fulfil the conditions
that are necessary for membership in the common currency".
Altafaj also cautioned that further aid to Greece was only
possible if strict conditions were met.
"It is clear that the provision of financial assistance has
always been for the first programme, and the successive
programme, linked to a strong conditionality," he said
"Therefore there is no possibility to provide funds if
conditionality is not strictly fulfilled."