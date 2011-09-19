BRUSSELS, Sept 19 The European Commission is not asking Athens to adopt any additional austerity steps on top of what has already been agreed in the reform programme for Greece, European Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said on Monday.

"We are not demanding more than what was agreed in the programme for Greece," Altafaj told a regular news briefing.

"There are no new austerity measures on the table. What is on the table, is full compliance with the agreed targets," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Rex Merrifield)