BRUSSELS May 14 The European Commission hopes
Greece will remain part of the euro zone but Athens must respect
its obligations, the European Union's executive arm said on
Monday.
Greece is likely to face new elections in June after three
failed attempts to form a government that would support terms of
an EU/IMF bailout following elections earlier this month.
"We wish Greece will remain in the euro and we hope Greece
will remain in the euro... but it must respect its commitments,"
European Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a
regular news briefing.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)