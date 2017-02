BRUSSELS Oct 26 The European Commission is to strengthen its monitoring of Greece, euro zone leaders will say, according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The draft statement, which euro zone heads of state and government are set to release at the end of their meeting, also says Greek banks will be provided with adequate support to recapitalise and cope with losses being suffered by private sector bondholders.

Leaders will reiterate that they believe Greece is an exceptional and unique case as far as private sector participation is concerned, the draft statement said. (Reporting By Luke Baker, writing by John O'Donnell)