CANNES, France Nov 2 European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso on Wednesday called on Greek
political leaders to come together to support the EU/IMF bailout
package agreed by euro zone leaders last week.
Greece's prime minister stunned markets and fellow European
leaders on Monday by calling for a referendum on the 130 billion
euro bailout package negotiated just days earlier, drawing the
ire of political opponents at home.
"I want to make a very urgent, heartfelt appeal for national
and political unity in Greece," Barroso said in a statement to
Reuters.
He warned that if Greece failed to support the package, the
effect on the Greek people would be much worse than the
austerity they are currently undergoing.
"Without agreement of Greece to the programme supported by
the EU and IMF, conditions for Greek citizens will become much
more painful, particularly for the most vulnerable."
