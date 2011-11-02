CANNES, France Nov 2 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Wednesday called on Greek political leaders to come together to support the EU/IMF bailout package agreed by euro zone leaders last week.

Greece's prime minister stunned markets and fellow European leaders on Monday by calling for a referendum on the 130 billion euro bailout package negotiated just days earlier, drawing the ire of political opponents at home.

"I want to make a very urgent, heartfelt appeal for national and political unity in Greece," Barroso said in a statement to Reuters.

He warned that if Greece failed to support the package, the effect on the Greek people would be much worse than the austerity they are currently undergoing.

"Without agreement of Greece to the programme supported by the EU and IMF, conditions for Greek citizens will become much more painful, particularly for the most vulnerable."

