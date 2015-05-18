BRUSSELS May 18 There is progress in talks
between Greece and its creditors on more funding in exchange for
reforms, but the pace of it is slow and more effort is needed to
reach a deal, the European Commission said on Monday.
"More time and effort is needed to bridge the gaps on the
remaining open issues in the negotiations," Commission spokesman
Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing.
"We welcome the commitment by the Greek authorities to
accelerate their work with the institutions with a view to
achieving a successful conclusion of the review in a timely
fashion," he said.
"Constructive contacts are ongoing and progress is being
made, even though still at a slow pace," he added.
Asked if any further progress could be expected in the
negotiation at the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Riga on
Thursday and Friday, Schinas said:
"Of course, there will be a concentration of many leaders
there for two days, there will be an opportunity to meet, talk,
discuss, but the statement I just made concerning the talks is
where the importance lies."
"Whatever happens in Riga cannot be a substitute for the
need to bridge the gaps on the last remaining issues that are
being discussed," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)