FRANKFURT, March 24 Greece is well on track in
its efforts to improve how it monitors its finances, the head of
the European Commission's special task force said, while adding
that its banking system remained in difficulty.
"I am optimistic as never before," Horst Reichenbach told
Austria's Passauer Neue Presse newspaper in an article published
on Saturday.
"The segment in the finance ministry which is responsible
for pensions has greatly improved," he noted.
Reichenbach, who heads the special task force to help
rebuild the Greek economy, said carrying out sufficient tax
audits at Greek companies and the country's wealthy population
remained challenging.
Turning to banks, however, Reichenbach was less optimistic.
"The financial problems of Greece's banks pose great
difficulties. The banks now need to be re-capitalised so that
the economy can prosper."
The EU task force of about 50 officials, most of whom visit
Athens intermittently, advises ministries on measures needed to
improve the country's economic competitiveness and tax
collection as well as on reform of the public sector.
It estimates that Greece could potentially collect about 8
billion euros ($10.6 billion) in tax arrears out of 60 billion
euros owed to the state - equivalent to about a quarter of the
country's gross domestic product.
Reichenbach said that Greece's bureaucracy was a big hurdle
to economic growth.
"The granting of licences is a nightmare. It could take
years," he said, adding solving these problems had "absolute
priority".
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
