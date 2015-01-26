BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
BRUSSELS Jan 26 The European Commission said on Monday it was ready to engage with the new, Syriza-led government in Greece and to help Athens with remaining reforms.
"The Commission fully respects the sovereign and democratic choice of the Greek people. We are ready to engage with the new government once it is formed," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily news briefing.
"Greece has made remarkable progress in recent years and we stand ready to continue assisting Greece in addressing the remaining reform challenges," Schinas said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.