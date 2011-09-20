BRUSSELS, Sept 20 The full mission of
international inspectors is set to return to Greece early next
week, after progress was made between the mission heads and
Greek officials, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The mission, composed of represenatives of the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund, will establish whether Greece meets agreed
criteria for the disbursement of the next tranche of emergency
loans.
"On Tuesday 20 September, the mission chiefs ...held a
conference call with the Greek Minister of Finance Evangelos
Venizelos and senior officials at his ministry," the Commission
said in a statement.
"Good progress was made and technical discussions will
continue in Athens over the coming days," the statement said.
"The full mission is now expected to come back to Athens
early next week to resume the review, including policy
discussions," the statement said.
The decision of the mission whether Greece is on track with
agreed reforms and austerity is key for the release of the next
tranche of aid for Greece, worth 8 billion euros, in
mid-October.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Diane Craft)