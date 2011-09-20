BRUSSELS, Sept 20 The full mission of international inspectors is set to return to Greece early next week, after progress was made between the mission heads and Greek officials, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The mission, composed of represenatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, will establish whether Greece meets agreed criteria for the disbursement of the next tranche of emergency loans.

"On Tuesday 20 September, the mission chiefs ...held a conference call with the Greek Minister of Finance Evangelos Venizelos and senior officials at his ministry," the Commission said in a statement.

"Good progress was made and technical discussions will continue in Athens over the coming days," the statement said.

"The full mission is now expected to come back to Athens early next week to resume the review, including policy discussions," the statement said.

The decision of the mission whether Greece is on track with agreed reforms and austerity is key for the release of the next tranche of aid for Greece, worth 8 billion euros, in mid-October.

