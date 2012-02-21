BRUSSELS Feb 21 Private bondholders have pledged "strong participation" in the bailout deal agreed for Greece, Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute for International Finance (IIF), said on Tuesday.

The IIF, a global association of financial institutions, has been representing private bondholders in discussions on Greece.

Asked how much bondholders would lose in the deal agreed on Tuesday, IIF crisis resolution official Jean Lemierre said: "It is more than 70 percent." (Reporting By John O'Donnell, Writing By Sebastian Moffett.)