* Says entered into that certain amendment no. 6 to credit agreement with citicorp usa, inc - sec filing
BRUSSELS Feb 21 Private bondholders have pledged "strong participation" in the bailout deal agreed for Greece, Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute for International Finance (IIF), said on Tuesday.
The IIF, a global association of financial institutions, has been representing private bondholders in discussions on Greece.
Asked how much bondholders would lose in the deal agreed on Tuesday, IIF crisis resolution official Jean Lemierre said: "It is more than 70 percent." (Reporting By John O'Donnell, Writing By Sebastian Moffett.)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Israel's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1 percent for a 24th straight month on Monday, effectively dismissing a huge boost in economic growth as an anomaly.